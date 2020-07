Where the cool caterpillars hang out!

On my walk tonight I spotted this cecropia caterpillar. This has got to be one of the coolest caterpillars there is. I love all the coloured spikes on it. Not something you get to see everyday! Just as a reminder on June 16th I took a photo of the cecropia moth after it came out of it's cocoon ... just in case you want to see what it looks like as a moth!