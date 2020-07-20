Today is the day you are born!

I had a feeling last night that the chrysalis were going to turn dark overnight. Once you can see through the chrysalis ... they are going to arrive that day. Unfortunately I had to go to work so I called my daughter to come over and photograph and watch the monarch come out ... with her three children. I quickly took a few photos before I went to work. I had three chrysalis turn black and all three came out but they all missed it too. I have one more and hopefully I will be home when it comes out. Keep your fingers crossed. It's quite amazing to watch,