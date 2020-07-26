Previous
Don't Jump by fayefaye
Photo 1919

Don't Jump

This little tree frog was getting to jump ... so I quickly took a few shots before he made the plunge. Love these tiny little frogs! The one thing I have learned in photography is ... you have to be ready!
26th July 2020

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
