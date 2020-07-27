Previous
Next
Hummingbird Moth by fayefaye
Photo 1920

Hummingbird Moth

These little moths are so cool and so very quick. I can see why they are called hummingbird moth as their wings are lightning fast. Such a cool moth.
27th July 2020 27th Jul 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
526% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Marilyn G M
They are so cool!
July 27th, 2020  
ZambianLass ace
Have to fav this dreamy image. It’s beautiful
July 27th, 2020  
Milanie ace
This is a beauty of a shot -they are not easy to photograph!
July 27th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
If a moth and a humming bird got together, it would be so difficult to get a good shot! fav
July 27th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Stunning capture.
July 27th, 2020  
KWind ace
Incredible focus!
July 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise