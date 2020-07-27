Sign up
Photo 1920
Hummingbird Moth
These little moths are so cool and so very quick. I can see why they are called hummingbird moth as their wings are lightning fast. Such a cool moth.
27th July 2020
27th Jul 20
6
5
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
5
5
Comments
6
6
Fav's
5
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
26th July 2020 9:44pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Marilyn G M
They are so cool!
July 27th, 2020
ZambianLass
ace
Have to fav this dreamy image. It’s beautiful
July 27th, 2020
Milanie
ace
This is a beauty of a shot -they are not easy to photograph!
July 27th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
If a moth and a humming bird got together, it would be so difficult to get a good shot! fav
July 27th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Stunning capture.
July 27th, 2020
KWind
ace
Incredible focus!
July 27th, 2020
