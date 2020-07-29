Previous
The black one by fayefaye
Photo 1922

The black one

This is the black swallowtail butterfly. Quite beautiful. I love the underside of butterflies as quite often they are prettier than the top side.
29th July 2020

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
