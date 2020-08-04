Sign up
Photo 1928
The pest
The fly is such a pest but very interesting when you take a close look at it's iridescent body.
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th August 2020 5:05am
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
Amazing detail, great macro
August 5th, 2020
amyK
ace
Terrific clarity and detail
August 5th, 2020
Joyce W.
ace
fabulous!
August 5th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Wow!
August 5th, 2020
Annie D
ace
awesome close-up such wonderful detail and colours
flies are quite beautiful when you look closely
August 5th, 2020
flies are quite beautiful when you look closely