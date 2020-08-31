Previous
Echinacea by fayefaye
Photo 1955

Echinacea

There's a patch of echinacea at the park and they are so pretty. So many colours too.
31st August 2020 31st Aug 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful flower and an even better shot. Gorgeous.
September 1st, 2020  
