FEED ME ... MOMMA!!! by fayefaye
FEED ME ... MOMMA!!!

It was a dull rainy day but I happen to catch a momma finch feeding her baby. What could be more pleasing than watching a momma take care of her young. Such a special moment. I always smile because the baby looks bigger than her! :)
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
amyK ace
Baby is well fed! Nice shot.
September 9th, 2020  
Marilyn G M
fabulous capture
September 9th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Such a sweet shot
September 9th, 2020  
