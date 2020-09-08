Sign up
Photo 1963
FEED ME ... MOMMA!!!
It was a dull rainy day but I happen to catch a momma finch feeding her baby. What could be more pleasing than watching a momma take care of her young. Such a special moment. I always smile because the baby looks bigger than her! :)
8th September 2020
8th Sep 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th September 2020 3:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Baby is well fed! Nice shot.
September 9th, 2020
Marilyn G M
fabulous capture
September 9th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Such a sweet shot
September 9th, 2020
