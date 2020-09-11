Previous
The Dragon by fayefaye
Photo 1966

The Dragon

Summer is starting to come to and end and the field I go too is starting to get quieter. I'll be taking every opportunity to photograph any insects and bugs before they are all gone.
11th September 2020 11th Sep 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
KV ace
Exquisite detail.
September 11th, 2020  
