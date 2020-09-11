Sign up
Photo 1966
The Dragon
Summer is starting to come to and end and the field I go too is starting to get quieter. I'll be taking every opportunity to photograph any insects and bugs before they are all gone.
11th September 2020
11th Sep 20
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
11th September 2020 4:26am
KV
ace
Exquisite detail.
September 11th, 2020
