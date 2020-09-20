Previous
Simplicity in the forest! by fayefaye
Photo 1975

Simplicity in the forest!

First I just want to let everyone know that the dragonfly was perfectly fine. As soon as the sun hits them ... they dust off their wings and fly off. Today's picture is just about finding simplicity all around us.
Faye Turner

My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nature is so beautiful, if we open our eyes and just look around. beautiful shot tp capture this.
