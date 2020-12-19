Sign up
Photo 2050
All alone
Went out this morning to see if I could photograph a snowy owl but they were all too far away to capture anything descent. Instead I found this lonely hawk on a branch.
19th December 2020
19th Dec 20
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
18th December 2020 9:41pm
Caterina
ace
Magnificent colour and silhouette.Fav
December 19th, 2020
