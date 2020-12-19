Previous
All alone by fayefaye
Photo 2050

All alone

Went out this morning to see if I could photograph a snowy owl but they were all too far away to capture anything descent. Instead I found this lonely hawk on a branch.
19th December 2020 19th Dec 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

Caterina ace
Magnificent colour and silhouette.Fav
December 19th, 2020  
