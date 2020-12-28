Previous
White-breasted Nuthatch by fayefaye
Photo 2057

White-breasted Nuthatch

These little nuthatches are very fast and usually don't stay still more even a minute but this little one let me get up close and actually let me take a few photos of it. Oh my ... I think I might be a bird whisperer! Lol
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
