Photo 2076
When JACK comes
Love when Jack Frost comes and creates his magic. It was -15 with a cold -20 wind but how could I not go out and photograph one of natures miracles!
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
5
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th January 2021 10:07pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Monica
So beautiful - fav!
January 31st, 2021
Diana
ace
Wow effect, this is so stunning!
January 31st, 2021
Nada
ace
Amazing
January 31st, 2021
Van
Gorgeous fine details
January 31st, 2021
Yolanda
ace
Amazing
January 31st, 2021
