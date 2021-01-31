Previous
Next
When JACK comes by fayefaye
Photo 2076

When JACK comes

Love when Jack Frost comes and creates his magic. It was -15 with a cold -20 wind but how could I not go out and photograph one of natures miracles!
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
568% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Monica
So beautiful - fav!
January 31st, 2021  
Diana ace
Wow effect, this is so stunning!
January 31st, 2021  
Nada ace
Amazing
January 31st, 2021  
Van
Gorgeous fine details
January 31st, 2021  
Yolanda ace
Amazing
January 31st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise