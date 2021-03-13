Previous
The Hawk by fayefaye
Photo 2105

The Hawk

Found this hawk down at the waterfront downtown. It was watching over a little stream where there was some mallard ducks. Dinner ... maybe?
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

Myrna O'Hara ace
wonderful
March 14th, 2021  
