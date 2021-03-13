Sign up
Photo 2105
The Hawk
Found this hawk down at the waterfront downtown. It was watching over a little stream where there was some mallard ducks. Dinner ... maybe?
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th March 2021 5:15am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Myrna O'Hara
ace
wonderful
March 14th, 2021
