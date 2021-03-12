Previous
And so it begins! by fayefaye
Photo 2104

And so it begins!

The snow is starting to melt and the grass is coming through. Much to my surprise I found a tiny caterpillar. Time to get using my macro lens for all the tiny little creatures that I'll meet! And so it begins!
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

The Dog Lady ace
such great detail and texture
March 13th, 2021  
Rick ace
Great shot.
March 13th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Marvelous dof and focusing
March 13th, 2021  
Ulrika ace
gorgeous simplicity!
March 13th, 2021  
amyK ace
Great details
March 13th, 2021  
