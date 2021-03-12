Sign up
Photo 2104
And so it begins!
The snow is starting to melt and the grass is coming through. Much to my surprise I found a tiny caterpillar. Time to get using my macro lens for all the tiny little creatures that I'll meet! And so it begins!
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
5
4
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2104
photos
236
followers
0
following
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
2104
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
12th March 2021 1:58am
The Dog Lady
ace
such great detail and texture
March 13th, 2021
Rick
ace
Great shot.
March 13th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Marvelous dof and focusing
March 13th, 2021
Ulrika
ace
gorgeous simplicity!
March 13th, 2021
amyK
ace
Great details
March 13th, 2021
