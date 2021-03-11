Sign up
Photo 2103
Let the sun shine througn
At work l looked out the hospital window to see all these beautiful sunrays. I took out my phone and snapped a couple of shots. Great way to start the day!
11th March 2021
11th Mar 21
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
