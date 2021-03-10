Previous
On the forest floor by fayefaye
Photo 2102

On the forest floor

Some of the snow is melting away and we are starting to see what is on the forest floor. I find these pine cones so interesting with all their textures.
10th March 2021 10th Mar 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Mallory ace
Love the pov and the details are wonderful.
March 11th, 2021  
