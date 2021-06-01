Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2180
The Beautiful Iris
The iris is such a cool looking flower. It looks like it has a tongue sticking out. lol
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2180
photos
239
followers
0
following
597% complete
View this month »
2173
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st June 2021 6:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Taffy
ace
Well-captured -- beautiful.
June 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close