The Beautiful Iris by fayefaye
The Beautiful Iris

The iris is such a cool looking flower. It looks like it has a tongue sticking out. lol
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Taffy ace
Well-captured -- beautiful.
June 2nd, 2021  
