The dragon by fayefaye
Photo 2186

The dragon

The dragonflies have returned and I am very happy as I love photographing them. Such a cool insect with their mosaic wings!
8th June 2021 8th Jun 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
DebbieG ace
Wonderful shot!
June 9th, 2021  
