Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2186
The dragon
The dragonflies have returned and I am very happy as I love photographing them. Such a cool insect with their mosaic wings!
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2186
photos
240
followers
0
following
598% complete
View this month »
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
2186
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
8th June 2021 5:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
DebbieG
ace
Wonderful shot!
June 9th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close