Side view by fayefaye
Side view

Went back to the field where the dragonflies live. Can't get enough of these creatures.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
DebbieG ace
Another fab shot!
June 11th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love this perspective!
June 11th, 2021  
