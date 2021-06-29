Previous
Itsy bitsy spider crawled up the milkweed leaf! by fayefaye
Itsy bitsy spider crawled up the milkweed leaf!

These little spiders are so small and so fast that you only get a second to try and capture there cool features like their eyes. Looking forward to trying to get a little closer next time.
Faye Turner

My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Esther Rosenberg ace
wow, so tiny and so clear! almost a cute little spider;-)
June 30th, 2021  
