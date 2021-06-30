Previous
The impersonator by fayefaye
The impersonator

Most people would think that this is a grasshopper ... but it's actually a Katydid. It has long hind legs and long antennas. It is young as it's wings have not developed yet ... so it is unable to fly.
Faye Turner

Sue Hecker ace
Cool! and a Fav!
July 1st, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
camouflaged so well, super macro shot,
July 1st, 2021  
