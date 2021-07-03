Previous
You're not Welcome Here! Lol by fayefaye
You're not Welcome Here! Lol

I don't think this little chipmunk was to impressed that I watched him go into his little house in the tree and then waited for him to come and check to see if I was still there. LOL
3rd July 2021 3rd Jul 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Linda Godwin
So cute with those fat little cheeks
July 4th, 2021  
Islandgirl ace
Cute composition!
July 4th, 2021  
