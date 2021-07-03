Sign up
Photo 2208
You're not Welcome Here! Lol
I don't think this little chipmunk was to impressed that I watched him go into his little house in the tree and then waited for him to come and check to see if I was still there. LOL
3rd July 2021
3rd Jul 21
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
2208
photos
241
followers
0
following
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
2208
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
3rd July 2021 12:31am
Linda Godwin
So cute with those fat little cheeks
July 4th, 2021
Islandgirl
ace
Cute composition!
July 4th, 2021
