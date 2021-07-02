Sign up
Photo 2207
I see a fairy
Out on my walk I found a fairy. At least it look like a fairy. Love their wings!
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
4
6
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2207
photos
240
followers
0
following
604% complete
View this month »
2200
2201
2202
2203
2204
2205
2206
2207
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st July 2021 9:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Delightful!
July 2nd, 2021
KV
ace
Wow. Fav
July 2nd, 2021
Mickey Anderson
ace
Wonderful capture
July 2nd, 2021
Taffy
ace
Lovely fairy-find!
July 2nd, 2021
