I see a fairy by fayefaye
I see a fairy

Out on my walk I found a fairy. At least it look like a fairy. Love their wings!
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Diana ace
Delightful!
July 2nd, 2021  
KV ace
Wow. Fav
July 2nd, 2021  
Mickey Anderson ace
Wonderful capture
July 2nd, 2021  
Taffy ace
Lovely fairy-find!
July 2nd, 2021  
