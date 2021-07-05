Previous
All caught up by fayefaye
All caught up

Found this little spider this morning ... all caught up in a web. These little guys are just so cool.
5th July 2021 5th Jul 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 6th, 2021  
Linda Godwin
fab focus on this tiny guy
July 6th, 2021  
