Photo 2210
All caught up
Found this little spider this morning ... all caught up in a web. These little guys are just so cool.
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
2
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th July 2021 9:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 6th, 2021
Linda Godwin
fab focus on this tiny guy
July 6th, 2021
