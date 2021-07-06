Previous
Next
Monarch Caterpillar by fayefaye
Photo 2211

Monarch Caterpillar

Always happy to see the monarch caterpillar. Can't wait for it's transformation into a beautiful butterfly!
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
605% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
I love the muted tones and the contrasting strong stripes - fabulous image!
July 7th, 2021  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise