Hugging

Found this little tree frog hugging the stem of a plant. I have been hoping to find one of these little frogs. Today was my lucky day!
10th July 2021 10th Jul 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
LManning (Laura) ace
Oh my gosh, what an awesome capture! I love the way his “fingers” are wrapped around the stem.
July 12th, 2021  
