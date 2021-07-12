Previous
Great spangled fritillary by fayefaye
Great spangled fritillary

I often see these butterflies but they always fly away before I get a chance. Was glad to finally capture a photo of the great spangled fritillary!
12th July 2021 12th Jul 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
amyK ace
Beautiful shot.
July 13th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
Lovely capture.
July 13th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful with the open wings
July 13th, 2021  
