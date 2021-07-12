Sign up
Photo 2216
Great spangled fritillary
I often see these butterflies but they always fly away before I get a chance. Was glad to finally capture a photo of the great spangled fritillary!
12th July 2021
12th Jul 21
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
12th July 2021 4:46am
amyK
ace
Beautiful shot.
July 13th, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely capture.
July 13th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful with the open wings
July 13th, 2021
