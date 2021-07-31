Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2235
Looked like a painting
Today I was down at the pond and as I sat there waiting along came a mallard duck. With all the reflections from the grass it reminded me of a painting!
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
2
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
30th July 2021 10:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
soft greens colors, it does look like a painting, Pretty capture.
July 31st, 2021
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 31st, 2021
