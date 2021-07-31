Previous
Next
Looked like a painting by fayefaye
Photo 2235

Looked like a painting

Today I was down at the pond and as I sat there waiting along came a mallard duck. With all the reflections from the grass it reminded me of a painting!
31st July 2021 31st Jul 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
soft greens colors, it does look like a painting, Pretty capture.
July 31st, 2021  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 31st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise