I'm not the ugly duckling ... you are! Lol by fayefaye
I'm not the ugly duckling ... you are! Lol

I love when I can photograph the mallard duckling with their reflection. They are just so cute.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Esther Rosenberg ace
The reflection shows the strong beak the have, great shot.
August 2nd, 2021  
