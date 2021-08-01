Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2236
I'm not the ugly duckling ... you are! Lol
I love when I can photograph the mallard duckling with their reflection. They are just so cute.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2236
photos
240
followers
0
following
612% complete
View this month »
2229
2230
2231
2232
2233
2234
2235
2236
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
31st July 2021 11:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Esther Rosenberg
ace
The reflection shows the strong beak the have, great shot.
August 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close