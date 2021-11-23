Previous
The Day after by fayefaye
After all the snow from last night I decided to throw on my snowshoes after work and go hunting for something to photo in the snow. Was feeling so lucky to come across the barred owl.
23rd November 2021 23rd Nov 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Jay Holm ace
That is a great image! You have a very good eye.
November 23rd, 2021  
Lisa Savill ace
Stunning capture. Lucky you getting to photograph owls - they're so beautiful.
November 23rd, 2021  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lucky indeed but also a great job at capturing this beautiful image. I am not looking forward to blizzards and car window scraping but this photo does make me appreciate the pretty side of the season.
November 23rd, 2021  
