Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2325
The Day after
After all the snow from last night I decided to throw on my snowshoes after work and go hunting for something to photo in the snow. Was feeling so lucky to come across the barred owl.
23rd November 2021
23rd Nov 21
3
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2325
photos
234
followers
0
following
636% complete
View this month »
2318
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
23rd November 2021 5:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Jay Holm
ace
That is a great image! You have a very good eye.
November 23rd, 2021
Lisa Savill
ace
Stunning capture. Lucky you getting to photograph owls - they're so beautiful.
November 23rd, 2021
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lucky indeed but also a great job at capturing this beautiful image. I am not looking forward to blizzards and car window scraping but this photo does make me appreciate the pretty side of the season.
November 23rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close