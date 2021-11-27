Previous
Feels like Christmas by fayefaye
Photo 2326

Feels like Christmas

What a beautiful setting for the barred owl this morning. Love all the little pop of red in the back ground from the sumac trees. Yup ... it's starting to feel like Christmas.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
November 27th, 2021  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab capture
November 27th, 2021  
