Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2326
Feels like Christmas
What a beautiful setting for the barred owl this morning. Love all the little pop of red in the back ground from the sumac trees. Yup ... it's starting to feel like Christmas.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2326
photos
231
followers
0
following
637% complete
View this month »
2319
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
26th November 2021 10:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
November 27th, 2021
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab capture
November 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close