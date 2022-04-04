Sign up
Photo 2389
Hanging Out
Just a couple of seagulls hanging out. I like the reflection that I gotl
4th April 2022
4th Apr 22
3
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2389
photos
230
followers
0
following
654% complete
2382
2383
2384
2385
2386
2387
2388
2389
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
4th April 2022 9:19am
Esther Rosenberg
ace
The reflection is very clear, what a sweet capture.
April 5th, 2022
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Kinda cute, don't ya' think?
April 5th, 2022
Rick
ace
Wow, great reflection and capture.
April 5th, 2022
