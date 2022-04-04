Previous
Hanging Out by fayefaye
Photo 2389

Hanging Out

Just a couple of seagulls hanging out. I like the reflection that I gotl
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Esther Rosenberg ace
The reflection is very clear, what a sweet capture.
April 5th, 2022  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Kinda cute, don't ya' think?
April 5th, 2022  
Rick ace
Wow, great reflection and capture.
April 5th, 2022  
