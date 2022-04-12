Previous
The amazing Moose by fayefaye
The amazing Moose

Went to Algonquin Park were we lucky to be able to photograph all sorts of wildlife but it is always an amazing experience to be able to photograph the moose.
Faye Turner

My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Linda Godwin
Outstanding I would be thrilled!
April 12th, 2022  
Lisa Savill ace
How wonderful! Great capture
April 12th, 2022  
