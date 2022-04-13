Previous
Line up by fayefaye
Photo 2397

Line up

Another photo from my Algonquin Park trip. The blue jay is waiting it's turn to get some nuts ... but nobody messes with the red squirrel. LOL
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
April 13th, 2022  
Milanie ace
And that's the truth! Lovely shot
April 13th, 2022  
