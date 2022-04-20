Sign up
Photo 2404
Them's fighting words
The loons have returned and there is often little spats amongst the flock. They only stay for a short time before then head up north but they are such a pleasure to watch and to listen too.
20th April 2022
20th Apr 22
2
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
20th April 2022 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Caught a marvelous expression on his face and such a nice close-up
April 20th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Great shot
April 20th, 2022
