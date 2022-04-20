Previous
Them's fighting words by fayefaye
Photo 2404

Them's fighting words

The loons have returned and there is often little spats amongst the flock. They only stay for a short time before then head up north but they are such a pleasure to watch and to listen too.
20th April 2022 20th Apr 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Caught a marvelous expression on his face and such a nice close-up
April 20th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Great shot
April 20th, 2022  
