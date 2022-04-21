Sign up
Photo 2405
Hunter ... in the sky
I watched as this osprey looked for food from high in the sky. Quite the hunter ... he did eventually get a fish.
21st April 2022
21st Apr 22
0
0
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2405
photos
234
followers
0
following
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
2405
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st April 2022 3:56pm
