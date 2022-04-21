Previous
Hunter ... in the sky by fayefaye
Photo 2405

Hunter ... in the sky

I watched as this osprey looked for food from high in the sky. Quite the hunter ... he did eventually get a fish.
21st April 2022 21st Apr 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
