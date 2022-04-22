Previous
Next
Blue Heron fishing by fayefaye
Photo 2406

Blue Heron fishing

It's so cool to watch the blue heron catch fish down at the pond. I really like that I caught it with the fish in it's beak and that I got a reflection too.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
659% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Wow, fabulous capture. Great composition.
April 23rd, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
wow, that is stunning, the catch, the "waterfall" and reflection.
April 23rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise