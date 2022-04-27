Previous
Where's the momma? by fayefaye
Photo 2411

Where's the momma?

Found two little raccoons today on my walk. These are two new ones and not the ones I photographed in the tree hole a couple of days ago. Talk about cuteness overload!!! This one was kind of shy ... but allowed me to photograph it. Lol
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
