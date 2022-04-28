Sign up
Photo 2412
Up close and personal
This pileated woodpecker was busy pecking away at the log and didn't seem to mind me there photographing it. I would say I was about 5 feet away from it. Such a cool experience.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
1
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
28th April 2022 8:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Stunning portrait!
April 28th, 2022
