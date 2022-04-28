Previous
Up close and personal by fayefaye
Photo 2412

Up close and personal

This pileated woodpecker was busy pecking away at the log and didn't seem to mind me there photographing it. I would say I was about 5 feet away from it. Such a cool experience.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Corinne C ace
Stunning portrait!
April 28th, 2022  
