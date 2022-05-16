Sign up
Photo 2430
Wow ... what a beautiful sunset
I could see that the clouds were looking interesting and I was going to head home but decided to wait to see what was going to happen when the sun went down. Wow ... what a beautiful sunset it was.
16th May 2022
16th May 22
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
