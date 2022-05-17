Sign up
Photo 2431
The forest floor
I don't normally don't use my cell phone but today l didn't have the right lens with me so l compromised ... and used my cell phone to capture the beauty of the trilliums on the forest floor!
17th May 2022
17th May 22
2
1
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A526W
Taken
17th May 2022 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow, what an abundance of beautiful trillium. I've seen them often in wooded areas but usually a scattering not a full carpet of them like you've caught here.
May 18th, 2022
Lisa Poland
ace
Beautiful shot.
May 18th, 2022
