The forest floor by fayefaye
The forest floor

I don't normally don't use my cell phone but today l didn't have the right lens with me so l compromised ... and used my cell phone to capture the beauty of the trilliums on the forest floor!
Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, what an abundance of beautiful trillium. I've seen them often in wooded areas but usually a scattering not a full carpet of them like you've caught here.
May 18th, 2022  
Lisa Poland ace
Beautiful shot.
May 18th, 2022  
