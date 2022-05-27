Previous
FEED ME MOMMA! by fayefaye
FEED ME MOMMA!

I watched as this house finch came to the feeder with grape jelly in it and took some over to her baby. It flapped it's wing in excitement! So cute
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Faye Turner

My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
LManning (Laura) ace
A terrific shot! So sweet.
May 28th, 2022  
Milanie ace
Wonderful shot
May 28th, 2022  
