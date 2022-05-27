Sign up
Photo 2440
FEED ME MOMMA!
I watched as this house finch came to the feeder with grape jelly in it and took some over to her baby. It flapped it's wing in excitement! So cute
27th May 2022
27th May 22
2
2
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
LManning (Laura)
ace
A terrific shot! So sweet.
May 28th, 2022
Milanie
ace
Wonderful shot
May 28th, 2022
