This is my good side by fayefaye
Photo 2445

This is my good side

I decided to put my macro lens and see what I could photograph. I live in a basement apartment and as I headed out this toad was waiting at the top of the stairs. He insisted I take a shot of his good side.. LOL
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Joanne Diochon ace
Wow, a toad with good looks and a real attitude too. Beautiful focus and DOF by you.
June 2nd, 2022  
Leslie ace
What a great expression he has.
June 2nd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
The detail in the eyes is spectacular! Quite a model this toad.
June 2nd, 2022  
