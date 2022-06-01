Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2445
This is my good side
I decided to put my macro lens and see what I could photograph. I live in a basement apartment and as I headed out this toad was waiting at the top of the stairs. He insisted I take a shot of his good side.. LOL
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2445
photos
232
followers
0
following
669% complete
View this month »
2438
2439
2440
2441
2442
2443
2444
2445
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
1st June 2022 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Joanne Diochon
ace
Wow, a toad with good looks and a real attitude too. Beautiful focus and DOF by you.
June 2nd, 2022
Leslie
ace
What a great expression he has.
June 2nd, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
The detail in the eyes is spectacular! Quite a model this toad.
June 2nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close