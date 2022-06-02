Previous
Baby Red Squirrel by fayefaye
Baby Red Squirrel

I watched as this baby red squirrel scrounged around looking for food. How sweet!
2nd June 2022 2nd Jun 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Islandgirl ace
Adorable!
June 3rd, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh my, how cute is this. Very sweet.
June 3rd, 2022  
