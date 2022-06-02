Sign up
Photo 2446
Baby Red Squirrel
I watched as this baby red squirrel scrounged around looking for food. How sweet!
2nd June 2022
2nd Jun 22
2
3
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
2nd June 2022 4:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Islandgirl
ace
Adorable!
June 3rd, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh my, how cute is this. Very sweet.
June 3rd, 2022
365 Project
close