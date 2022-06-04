Previous
Hello little Butterfly by fayefaye
Hello little Butterfly

This butterfly is so tiny yet it is so beautiful. I love this time of year when butterflies and insect are starting to return.
4th June 2022 4th Jun 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
Rick ace
Super capture. Very pretty.
June 5th, 2022  
