The dragonfly by fayefaye
The dragonfly

The dragonflies have arrived and I'm always excited to see them. Such a cool insect and a great subject to photograph
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Christina
Beautiful detail
June 6th, 2022  
