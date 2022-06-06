Previous
Small heath butterfly by fayefaye
Small heath butterfly

This is not a bright flashy butterfly but it is quite beautiful.
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
amyK ace
Perfect dof; lovely image
June 7th, 2022  
Rick ace
Great capture. Wish I could start seeing more of them
June 7th, 2022  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Stunning shot, love the DOF, the grasses look amazing
June 7th, 2022  
