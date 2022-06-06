Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2449
Small heath butterfly
This is not a bright flashy butterfly but it is quite beautiful.
6th June 2022
6th Jun 22
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Faye Turner
@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
2449
photos
231
followers
0
following
670% complete
View this month »
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
5th June 2022 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
amyK
ace
Perfect dof; lovely image
June 7th, 2022
Rick
ace
Great capture. Wish I could start seeing more of them
June 7th, 2022
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Stunning shot, love the DOF, the grasses look amazing
June 7th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close