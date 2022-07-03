Previous
Widow Skimmer by fayefaye
Widow Skimmer

The widow skimmer is black and white so it seemed like the perfect dragonfly to turn into a black and white photo.
3rd July 2022 3rd Jul 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
Shutterbug ace
Perfect for b&w. The contrast and details beautiful.
July 4th, 2022  
