Found One by fayefaye
Photo 2522

Found One

Went out to a swampy area to see if I could find any monarch to photograph. I was lucky as I found one ... but kind of sad because I only found one :(
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Faye Turner

@fayefaye
My name is Faye and I live in Ontario, Canada! I love photography and try to get out as often as I can. This...
